Anthony Kennedy's departure is deeply worrying

Richard Lazarus is the Howard and Katherine Aibel Professor of Law at Harvard University, where he teaches environmental law, natural resources law, Supreme Court advocacy, and torts. He has represented the US, state and local governments, and environmental groups in the Supreme Court. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Justice Anthony Kennedy's announced retirement earlier today sent shock waves across the nation's capital and the nation itself. Justice Kennedy's impact on the Supreme Court during the past 30 years has been enormous. He has been at the center of the Court, often supplying the controlling vote in closely divided, high-profile cases. But he has not been a judicial minimalist. Whichever way he swings, Justice Kennedy swings for the fences.

Liberals and conservatives alike can easily identify Kennedy opinions and decisive votes that they love and that they deplore -- on campaign finance, abortion rights, the Second Amendment, affirmative action, gay marriage, and environmental protection, among many others. Even in presidential elections, as Bush v. Gore reminds us.

The justice has played a leading role in shaping the nation's laws. He simultaneously projects a grand vision of law and justice, while resisting easy pigeonholing. Yesterday's cheerleaders become today's critics and vice versa.

Justice Kennedy's own nomination to the court also leaves little doubt that the stakes of his replacement now are very real. Kennedy's joining the court was made possible only because the Senate first famously rejected Robert Bork, President Ronald Reagan's initial nominee and a staunch conservative, to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell, considered a moderate conservative. The Democratic-controlled Senate was concerned that Bork's joining the court could lead to a major shift in its rulings.

Bork's failed nomination was a bruising political battle, the scars from which have not yet healed. It dramatically changed the mores of Senate consideration of Supreme Court nominees, and for the worse. Yet it is also clear that a Justice Bork would have been very different from Justice Kennedy.

