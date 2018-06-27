As fighting edges closer to Hodeidah, the biggest losers are Yemeni civilians

(CNN) It is a rare window into arguably one of the least visible but more vital wars in the world right now -- the fight for Yemen.

CNN has obtained footage from the frontline fight for the port city of Hodeidah, perhaps the most important and deadly chapter in the war yet.

If the Iran-backed Houthi rebels lose control of the port to forces loyal to the ousted Yemeni government, which is backed by Gulf powers, then that could spell an end to their control of large swathes of the country. Why? Because the port city is their lifeline to the outside world.

Fighters loyal to the Saudi-backed government point rifles toward a Houthi banner on the outskirts of Hodeidah.

The biggest losers, though, remain ordinary Yemenis -- 20 million of whom rely on aid shipments that come mostly through the port. Hodeidah is the point of entry for around 70% of the country's food imports and foreign aid.

This is why the fight for the port city is viewed as such an existential moment in Yemen's largely unseen war.

