Oklahoma teachers ran in primaries and advance to challenge lawmakers

(CNN) Galvanized by the issue of teachers pay and school funding, Oklahoma teachers marched and protested in the state Capitol earlier this year. Fed up with their lawmakers, some even decided to run for state office.

The new candidates came from both parties, determined to focus on education issues such as smaller classrooms and better curriculum. And Tuesday's primary in Oklahoma was a test of how the teachers and education-focused candidates would fare.

The Oklahoma Education Association counted 112 candidates as educators, support professionals, administrators, retirees or Oklahomans with an immediate family member who works in education. Most of the educator candidates ran for seats in the state house.

The OEA sent congratulatory messages to several candidates from both parties, including school teachers and administrators on its Twitter account on Tuesday.