A 6-year-old's lemonade stand helped raise $13,000 for separated migrant families

(CNN) When a mother told her 6-year-old son about how agents were separating families at the border, his first words were "Kids in jail?"

Shannon Gaggero then explained to her son what was happening and how people around the country were trying to reunite the families.

So the Atlanta boy decided he wanted to help too -- by selling lemonade

Gaggero loved the idea, she said -- not just of a physical stand but also a virtual one. She hoped to raise at least $1,000.

They ended up raisiing $13,283.

