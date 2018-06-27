Broward County, where the Parkland attack happened, votes to put armed personnel in every school

(CNN) Next school year, almost every public school in Broward County, Florida, will have some form of armed staff on campus.

The Broward County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the hiring of armed guards for all of the district's traditional public schools that do not already have a school resource officer. Charter schools aren't included in the proposal.

The guards will differ from SROs in that they will be less expensive to staff and they will not be sworn-in officers employed by law enforcement agencies; however, they will still receive their mandatory training from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Broward schools are increasing security in response to the February 14 shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High in Parkland, where 14 students and three school staff members were fatally shot.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged in the shootings.

