(CNN) The curse of the World Cup winners continues.

Germany became the third straight reigning champion to be knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup -- following Italy and Spain -- after it was beaten 2-0 by South Korea in Group F.

In an embarrassingly poor performance Germany went behind in the game's closing stages when Kim Young-gwon scored following a VAR review with Son Heung-min then breaking away -- with Manuel Neuer out of his goal to add a second.

That result in Kazan, coupled with Sweden's 3-0 win over Mexico in the other group match in Ekaterinburg, meant the Swedes and Mexico progressed to the round of 16.

Sweden and Mexico finished on six points, with Sweden finishing first on goal difference.

