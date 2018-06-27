Breaking News

Diego Maradona 'fine' after health scare during Argentina win

By Tom McGowan, CNN

Updated 6:07 AM ET, Wed June 27, 2018

Retired Argentina player Diego Maradona (C) gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina.
(CNN)Football legend Diego Maradona has reassured fans that he is fine after he was treated by doctors during Argentina's dramatic World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Maradona was an animated presence during Argentina's 2-1 victory in St Petersburg, with pictures showing the 57-year-old celebrating wildly and directing a middle-finger salute at hecklers below following Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner.
Argentina's fans celebrated Rojo's winner ecstatically, notably football legend Diego Maradona who directed a middle-finger salute -- with both hands -- at hecklers below where he was sitting.
The win ensured Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.
"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona posted on Instagram along with a picture of him being assisted by what appears to be a medic.
    "In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation."

    Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!

    "I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"
    In medical terms, decompensation means the failure of an organ.
    Maradona captained Argentina to World Cup triumph in 1986, scoring one of the greatest goals of all time in a quarterfinal victory over England as well as the infamous "Hand of God" goal.
    'Goal of the Century': Maradona's 1986 magic
    He's widely regarded as one of the finest players of all time.
    His modern-day equivalent Lionel Messi opened the scoring Tuesday with a sublime goal, his first at this World Cup.
    Nigeria hit back with a penalty from Victor Moses early in the second half before Rojo fired home a superb volley that prompted scenes of wild celebration among Argentina's players, staff and fans.