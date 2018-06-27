Diego Maradona 'fine' after health scare during Argentina win

(CNN)Football legend Diego Maradona has reassured fans that he is fine after he was treated by doctors during Argentina's dramatic World Cup win over Nigeria on Tuesday.
Maradona was an animated presence during Argentina's 2-1 victory in St Petersburg, with pictures showing the 57-year-old celebrating wildly and gesturing at supporters following Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute winner.
The win ensured Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.
"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona posted on Instagram along with a picture of him being assisted by what appears to be a medic.
"In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation."
"I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"
In medical terms, decompensation means the failure of an organ.
Maradona captained Argentina to World Cup triumph in 1986, scoring one of the greatest goals of all time in a quarterfinal victory over England as well as the infamous "Hand of God" goal.
He's widely regarded as one of the finest players of all time.
His modern-day equivalent Lionel Messi opened the scoring Tuesday with a sublime goal, his first at this World Cup.
Nigeria hit back with a penalty from Victor Moses early in the second half before Rojo fired home a superb volley that prompted scenes of wild celebration among Argentina's players, staff and fans.