The Netherlands introduces burqa ban in some public spaces

(CNN) The Netherlands on Tuesday became the latest European country to introduce a ban on face-covering veils in some public spaces.

The Dutch Upper House of Parliament passed a law banning face coverings, including burqas and niqabs, in public spaces such as schools, hospitals, public transport and government buildings.

However, it does not apply to public streets.

The new ban applies to all face-covering clothing, such as motor helmets and ski masks. But it does not include headscarves, as the face is still visible.

North region, Cameroon Xinjiang, China Lombardy, Italy Diffa, Niger Stavropol, Russia Reus, Spain Ticino, Switzerland Belgium Chad France Gabon Republic of Congo Azerbaijan Banned in schools Kosovo Banned in schools Malasyia Banned for public servants Syria Banned for university students Egypt Netherlands Tunisia Germany

A niqab is a head and face covering, which has an opening so the wearer's eyes are visible. A burqa is similar, but also features a mesh covering over the eyes.

Read More