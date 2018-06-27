Rome (CNN) Italy's hardline interior minister said being called a populist was "a compliment" Wednesday and claimed recent elections in Europe that brought right-wing anti-immigrant parties to power were a sign European liberalism had failed.

In his first international TV interview since he became a lightning rod for criticism over Italy's recent treatment of migrants, Matteo Salvini, who is also Italy's deputy prime minister, told CNN he relished his role as an outsider and praised the populist wave sweeping across Europe.

"[Populist] is used as an insult, but for me it is a compliment," Salvini told CNN from the interior ministry Wednesday. "Listening to the people, being a minister that goes to the cities, to the squares, to the stations, to the hospitals, for me is a duty and a pleasure."

Matteo Salvini's hardline stance on immigration has put him at odds with many European leaders.

Salvini said that if there was a lesson to be learned from Brexit and recent elections in Italy and Austria, which saw populist and rightwing parties score major victories, it was that "people want identity, security, and jobs."

"There is a beautiful reaction of the people against the dictatorship of finance, (which) wants out of control immigration," he added.

