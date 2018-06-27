Rome (CNN)Italy's hardline interior minister said being called a populist was "a compliment" Wednesday and claimed recent elections in Europe that brought right-wing anti-immigrant parties to power were a sign European liberalism had failed.
In his first international TV interview since he became a lightning rod for criticism over Italy's recent treatment of migrants, Matteo Salvini, who is also Italy's deputy prime minister, told CNN he relished his role as an outsider and praised the populist wave sweeping across Europe.
"[Populist] is used as an insult, but for me it is a compliment," Salvini told CNN from the interior ministry Wednesday. "Listening to the people, being a minister that goes to the cities, to the squares, to the stations, to the hospitals, for me is a duty and a pleasure."
Salvini said that if there was a lesson to be learned from Brexit and recent elections in Italy and Austria, which saw populist and rightwing parties score major victories, it was that "people want identity, security, and jobs."
"There is a beautiful reaction of the people against the dictatorship of finance, (which) wants out of control immigration," he added.
Salvini, the 45-year-old leader of the xenophobic League party -- the junior coalition partner in Italy's new anti-establishment coalition government -- has taken a hard line on immigration since he entered office.
In recent weeks he has closed Italy's ports to foreign-flagged ships that have rescued migrants from the Mediterranean Sea, and provoked outrage by announcing plans to conduct a census of Italy's Roma ethnic group.
His radical stance has ignited a war of words between Europe's political leaders over who should shoulder the burden of migrants trying to reach the continent.
On Wednesday he criticized his European Union counterparts for failing to act on the crisis, a day before leaders gather once again to discuss the bloc's approach to migration.
Salvini said Italy had done "more in the last couple of months than years of talk" by European leaders had achieved on the immigration issue.
He also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who criticized Salvini's rejection of migrant ships as cynical and irresponsible earlier this month, according to Reuters.
"Macron talks about values, but he doesn't recognize the values itself, and therefore they have no lessons to give to Italy," Salvini told CNN.
"With nice words we never obtained anything. In this month of government with our actions, we managed to be listened to -- the Spanish intervened, Malta must intervene, and so do the French, the German, the Dutch ... it's clear that we need a different kind of politics," Salvini said.
"We need to revisit the Dublin rules, we need to invest in Africa. But I think we obtained more in this month than in the previous six years of chatter," he added.
EU countries are bound by the Dublin Regulation, which requires asylum seekers to be registered in the first European country they enter -- regardless of whether they entered legally or otherwise. The regulation has been criticized by Italy and Greece, the landing points for many immigrants.
While Salvini has come under external fire for his immigration stance, he has not suffered political fallout back home. Many Italians are exasperated by Europe's fractured response to to the crisis, and polls have shown that a majority of Italians support the government's hardline migration policy. His League party is also two percentage points higher in the polls than at the beginning of June.
Salvini told CNN on Wednesday that other European countries needed to do more to help, but that he was "optimistic" about finding a solution for the immigration issue.
"I am tired of ... the dead on the bottom of the Mediterranean, and that other countries are not doing what Italy has done over the last years. Numbers speak -- none of the other European countries did even half of what Italy did. (Germany's) Merkel said Italy cannot be left alone. The Spanish and French, everyone speaks of generosity, let them put that in practice."
Salvini said Europe needed to strike deals with the countries where migrants originate from, describing such a setup as less costly than hosting migrants in reception centers in Europe.
"Nobody has a magic wand -- the objective here is to have fewer landings than last years, because the more we reduce them we will work better on the problem," he said.