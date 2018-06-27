Stranded ship with more than 230 migrants finally docks in Malta

(CNN) A search and rescue ship that has been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for five days with 233 migrants on board finally arrived in Malta on Wednesday.

An agreement for the Lifeline ship to dock there was confirmed Tuesday by Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Lifeline, a ship belonging to German charity Mission Lifeline, had been waiting for political leaders in Europe to come to an agreement over the fate of the migrants on board.

Rescued migrants sit in the search and rescue ship Lifeline earlier this week.

European governments had wrangled for days over the responsibility for migrants arriving on the continent's southern shores as conditions on the ship began to deteriorate.

Malta, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland and France have all said they will take in migrants.

Read More