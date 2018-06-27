Authorities want to talk to man in shooting death of XXXTentacion

(CNN) Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man as a person of interest in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion earlier this month.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said authorities want to know what Robert Allen knows, if anything, about the June 18 shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Allen has not been named a suspect.

Authorities want to speak to Allen because he appears in surveillance footage at a motorsports store.

Robert Allen

CNN has not been able to contact Allen.

