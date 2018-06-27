Sony signs deal for Prince music

Story highlights The agreement covers 35 previously released albums

The singer died in 2016

(CNN) Sony Music Entertainment announced Wednesday that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Prince's estate for 35 previously released albums from the legendary musician's catalog.

The music will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of SME, with worldwide rights beginning immediately for 19 previously released album titles originally released between 1995-2010.

Those album titles include "The Gold Experience" (1995), "Emancipation" (1996), "Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic "(1999), "The Rainbow Children" (2001), "Musicology" (2004), "3121" (2006), and "Planet Earth" (2007).

Additional album titles from the 2014-2015 era will also be distributed with worldwide rights in the future.

The agreement also includes rights to other previously released material that was recorded after 1995, including singles, b-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos.

Read More