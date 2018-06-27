Christina El Moussa lands solo HGTV show

(CNN) Christina El Moussa is branching out on her own.

The HGTV star will now host her own design show, "Christina on the Coast." The show will give viewers a more personal glimpse into El Moussa's life as she renovates her new home in the premiere episode. The rest of the season will follow El Moussa as she helps homeowners makeover their own properties.

El Moussa gained recognition alongside her now ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on their long-running HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."

The popular reality TV couple split in 2016 after seven years of marriage and divorced the following year. Together they have two children.

"Flip or Flop" is currently in its seventh season and will continue.

