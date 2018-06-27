(CNN) It's still too early to say whether "Beautiful Boy," a film about the impact of methamphetamine addiction on one family, will be part of the Oscars conversation, but the movie's first trailer sure makes it seem like it has a shot.

In the movie, based on two best-selling memoirs by David and Nic Sheff, Steve Carell plays the father of a son who falls victim to addiction. The film chronicles his battle to bring him back from the brink.

Timotheé Chalamet, who last year earned awards attention for his role in Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name," plays Carell's son.

Amazon Studios is distributing the film, which counts Brad Pitt among its producers.

Amazon has seen mixed success for its weepy feature dramas, 2016's "Manchester By the Sea" being among it's most lauded efforts in that genre.

