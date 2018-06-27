Story highlights Studio president talked about survivors

(CNN) It was an ending that had fans in an uproar.

"Avengers: Infinity War" concluded with the killing off of several characters, and now we have some insight as to how they were chosen.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke to io9 and gave a tease about those who survived.

"I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with 'Avengers 4,' which you don't usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math," Feige said. "And realize it's the original Avengers that are left."

All together now: "Oooooohhhhhh."

