(CNN) Tilted in a big way toward comedy, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" offers Marvel an opportunity to show off its lighter side, after the operatic grandeur of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther." It is also, on most levels, less appealing than its predecessor, a generally fun movie that doesn't possess much bite.

The first "Ant-Man" worked extremely well as an origin story, layering and humanizing the mythology by having a reluctant new hero, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), pick up the mantle from the originator of the super-suit, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

As the title advertises, the second film pairs Scott -- after explaining his absence from "Infinity War," and the fallout from "Captain America: Civil War" --with Pym's daughter, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), who has her own micro-tech outfit with a few upgrades, including wings and sting-like blasters.

The gist of the plot involves Hank realizing that Scott's daring leap into the quantum realm in the first movie might hold the key to finding and freeing his long-lost wife, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), who disappeared into it decades earlier. Their efforts, however, attract the attention of a mysterious figure known as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who can phase into and out of a solid state, and is intent on acquiring the technology for her own purposes.

Again directed by Peyton Reed -- from a script credited to five writers, Rudd among them -- the movie repeats and builds upon much of what was in the original, from the mushy stuff involving Scott's young daughter to his hilarious pal Luis (Michael Pena), who is still wowed by all the super-heroic gadgetry.

