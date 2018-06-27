50 Cent faces backlash for mocking Terry Crews for his sexual harassment activism

Story highlights Crews spoke out about sexual harassment at Senate hearing

(CNN) Actor/rapper 50 Cent was blasted on social media for mocking Terry Crews after the former "Everybody Hates Chris" star spoke out about sexual assault.

Crews, who in October publicly accused a Hollywood executive of groping him at an industry event, appeared Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights.

50 Cent posted a pair of photos of Crews on Instagram, one showing him topless with the words "I got raped, my wife just watched" superimposed over it and another of the actor with a rose in his mouth and the words "Gym time."

"LOL,What the f*** is going on out here man?," 50 Cent wrote in the caption. "Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap."

