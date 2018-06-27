Best-selling grills are perfect for barbecues

We're suckers for a good excuse to indulge in an alfresco meal. Luckily for us, summer is in full swing. And a quintessentially summer way to enjoy outdoor meals is by grilling.

Grilling is so much more than throwing some burgers and brats over an open flame (although it's great for that, too). Grills are actually an incredibly versatile kitchen tool. With one, you can make dishes like fresh pizza and caramelized fruits for dessert.

Plus, we think food just tastes better charred outside.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves here. Before you can enjoy charbroiled burgers, roasted vegetables and delicious dessert creations, you'll need a grill handy. For those in search of a solid device, look no farther than the list below. We've rounded up top-rated, best-selling products across a number of trusted retailers, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart. All of these come with free-shipping options.

Just imagine, just a few short days after you order one of these, you can be grilling up a storm for family and friends. Sounds like the life to us.

Note: The prices ahead reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.

Grills under $100

Weber Smokey Joe Portable Grill ($29.99; amazon.com)

Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($99; homedepot.com)

Char-Broil Classic Propane Gas Grill ($89.21; amazon.com)

Weber Charcoal Grill ($59.99; target.com)

Grills for $100 - $200

Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill (starting at $135; amazon.com)

Char-Griller Wrangler Charcoal Grill ($119; walmart.com)

Patio 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($202.99; wayfair.com)

Stok Drum Charcoal Grill ($110.49; target.com)

Char-Broil American Gourmet Charcoal Grill ($140.98; walmart.com)





Grills over $200

Weber Spirit Propane Gas Grill ($489; amazon.com)

Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill ($260; target.com)

Genesis 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($899; wayfair.com)

Dyna-Glo Gas Grill ($227.33; amazon.com)