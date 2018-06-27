Beijing (CNN) US Secretary Defense James Mattis met with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi said the US-China relationship was among the most important in the world, as relations between Washington and Beijing have been marred recently by rising tensions -- not only by an impending trade war but also by both militaries viewing each other with increasing suspicion and alarm

Mattis, who is the first Pentagon chief to visit China since 2014, met with Xi as part of a three day visit to the Chinese capital, following talks with Mattis' Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

Before departing on his trip to Asia Sunday, Mattis said he hoped to establish a "transparent strategic dialogue" with his Chinese interlocutors.

"Going forward, we obviously look at the actions of China, but I am going there to do a lot of listening and identification of common ground and uncommon ground on the strategic level at this time," said Mattis.