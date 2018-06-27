Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Luxury handbags, jewelry, cash and goods seized from six properties linked to former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak are worth more than $225 million, police said Wednesday.

The goods were seized as part of an investigation into a sprawling scandal related to 1MDB , a state investment vehicle from which Najib is accused of siphoning off billions of dollars. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor will be called into questioning at a later date, Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Ishar Singh said Wednesday, without providing a specific timeline.

The searches carried out in May on properties belonging to the former leader soon after his stunning election loss t o veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad, who came out of retirement to challenge him.

Documents relating to the 1MDB scandal were retrieved in the raids, police previously said. Both Najib and Rosmah are currently banned from leaving the country.