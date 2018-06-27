(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN.
-- Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage and abortion access, is retiring from the Supreme Court. His announcement will give President Trump a chance to push the bench firmly to the right.
-- The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions in a case that could shake their financial structure and undermine their future stability.
-- An immigration bill backed by House Republican leaders went down in flames.
-- Joe Jackson, the patriarch who launched the musical Jackson family dynasty, has died. He was 89.
-- A 28-year-old Latina Democratic socialist, a former NAACP president and a gay father all won in last night's primaries.
-- The curse of the World Cup winners continues. Germany has become the third straight reigning champion to be knocked out in the group stage after an embarrassing loss to South Korea.
-- A Philadelphia judge denied rapper Meek Mill a new trial, despite the district attorney's office agreeing to one.
-- A Pittsburgh-area police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of black teenager Antwon Rose II.
-- A federal judge in California ordered a halt to most family separations at the US border and the reunification of all families that have been separated.
-- Disney won antitrust approval that will allow it to purchase most of 21st Century Fox.
-- A mother in Richmond, Virginia, shot a man who flew from New Zealand to the US to allegedly confront her 14-year-old daughter whom he had met online.
-- The Virginia restaurant owner who asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave resigned from a local business group.
-- 50 Cent faced a major backlash on social media for mocking Terry Crews about his sexual assault activism.