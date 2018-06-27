Mexico goes to the polls this weekend. 132 candidates have been killed since campaigning began, per one count

(CNN) Even for a country numbed by escalating violence, the toll the campaign season in Mexico has exacted is horrifying.

In the nine months leading up to this weekend's presidential election, 132 candidates have been killed. That's according to a report by Etellekt , a risk analysis and crisis management firm.

The group's report, released Tuesday, found that 22 of Mexico's 32 states have seen a political assassination since campaigning began in September.

"These numbers anticipates a serious challenge of security for peace and democratic governance in these regions, and could debilitate the political party," the firm said.

One of the most shocking deaths occurred earlier this month when a congressional candidate was posing for a photo with someone . Fernando Puron had just left a debate in the northern state of Coahuila where he had vowed to tackle crime when a man walked up to him from behind and shot him the head.

