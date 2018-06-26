Woman cites Trump while calling man 'rapist,' 'illegal' in viral rant

(CNN) A Latino man and his mother who were doing yard work in California were verbally attacked by a woman who called them "illegals" and "rapists," and a video of the encounter has gone viral.

Esteban Guzman, a 27-year-old systems administrator who is also a part-time landscaper, told CNN's Don Lemon that he confronted the unidentified woman after hearing her yell, "Go back to Mexico" to his mother.

"I said 'Hey, what's your problem?'" Guzman, who said he was born and raised in the Lake Arrowhead area of Southern California, told Lemon. "And she says, 'You're all illegal. Go back to Mexico.' And I say, 'I am a United States citizen. What are you talking about?'"

Video, shot by Guzman's mother, of the encounter was posted on Twitter Monday and had garnered more than 2 million views by Monday night..

The footage shows the woman pointing her finger at Guzman's face and berating the California native.

