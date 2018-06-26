There's a travel ban in place and America's hosting the World Cup in 2026. Don't worry about it, the US says

(CNN) By the time 2026 rolls around, President Donald Trump will be out of office (even if he wins a second term). But the travel ban the Supreme Court just OK'd or some type of similar restriction might still be in place.

So what does that mean for players and fans coming to the World Cup soccer tournament the US is hosting that year with Mexico and Canada?

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and 48 countries will take part in 2026. And while it's too early to know whether any of the seven countries in the travel ban -- Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela -- will qualify for the tournament, it's possible that some may.

After all, Iran is in the Cup this year. Syria and Libya made it into the qualifiers but then fizzled.

Read More