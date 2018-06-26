Georgia man gets life in prison for cold case stabbing, dragging death

(CNN) A Georgia man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison plus 30 years in a cold case murder that prosecutors said was racially motivated.

A Spalding County jury convicted Frankie Gebhardt of five counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death in the October 1983 slaying of Timothy Coggins, the Spalding County District Attorney's Office said.

Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Gebhardt immediately after the jury delivered its verdict.

Timothy Coggins was 23 when he was killed in in 1983.

The verdict came almost 35 years after Coggins' mutilated and stabbed body was found near a high-tension power line in Sunny Side, a town about 35 miles south of Atlanta. The suspects arrested in the slaying were angry that Coggins, 23, was socializing with a white woman, District Attorney Benjamin Coker said in November.

Heather Coggins, the victim's niece, was 6 when her uncle died. Timothy's mother died in 2016, before arrests were made.

The trial was "taxing" for the Coggins and Gebhardt families, Heather Coggins said in court Tuesday, according to WSB . "But we are completely grateful to be here today," she said.

"Now we can go back to Tim's grave as well as my grandmother's grave and we can say ... you guys can now rest in peace."

Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder, center, celebrates the verdict with Coggins' family and friends.

The suspects

Gebhardt and co-defendant Bill Moore Sr., who is yet to be tried, were accused of stabbing Coggins about 30 times and tying him with a logging chain to the back of a truck before dragging him up and down a field off a rural road.

Hunters found Coggins' body off this rural road in 1983.

Moore will stand trial later this year on the same charges as Gebhardt, the district attorney's office said.

Moore and Gebhardt were among five people arrested in October in connection with Coggins' death, including two law enforcement officers:

Bill Moore Sr. was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing a death

Sandra Bunn was charged with obstruction;

Lamar Bunn was charged with obstruction;

Gregory Huffman was charged with obstruction and violation of oath of office.

Prosecutors said the woman with whom Coggins socialized with was Gebhardt's girlfriend.

From left, Bill Moore, Frankie Gebhardt, Gregory Huffman, Lamar Bunn and his mother, Sandra Bunn, have been charged, police say.

The witnesses

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix credited the media with helping law enforcement crack the case. While investigators followed up on leads and reinterviewed original witnesses, the media coverage spurred previously unknown witnesses to come forward, he said.

1983 newspaper story on #TimothyCoggins' murder offers more detail on what would become a 34-year-old cold case ... until last week. pic.twitter.com/zRAquv5zuz — Eliott C. McLaughlin (@EliottCNN) October 19, 2017

Those witnesses included a child molester, a neo-Nazi and a man jailed for methamphetamine. They testified that Gebhardt bragged about killing Coggins, who he never referenced by name, but by the n-word. Terry Reed, a former cellmate of Gebhardt, testified that the defendant boasted of severing Coggins' penis and shoving it in his mouth.

While witness credibility was an issue from the start, prosecutors also had to deal with a shoddy 1983 investigation -- one of the original investigators testified he couldn't focus solely on the Coggins' case because also had to look into smaller crimes, such as vandalism to mailboxes -- as well as missing evidence.

Frankie Gebhardt listens Tuesday as the verdict is read in his murder trial.

Prosecutor Marie Broder estimated that half of the evidence collected at the scene was missing.

Court documents show Gebhardt has been arrested numerous times and has three convictions for aggravated assault, all since 1997. Moore was convicted of theft in 1978 and of criminal interference with government property in 1987, according to court reports. He has been convicted of DUI and under Georgia's habitual violator law multiple times, the reports say.

Coggin's mom knew day 'would one day come'

Heather Coggins told CNN in October that most of her uncle's friends were white, which might not have sat well with some people in middle Georgia during the early 1980s.

Timothy grew up with three brothers and four sisters, but it was not unheard of for his many cousins, who were like siblings, to spend time at the home of Coggins' mother and stepfather, Viola and Robert Dorsey, Heather Coggins said. The family remembers Timothy as thin, charismatic, playful and possessing a bright smile that showcased his "beautiful, pearly white teeth," she said.

On her her deathbed in 2016, Timothy's mother "knew that this day would one day come," Heather Coggins said.

"Sweet that we're finally here, 35 years later, but bitter that my grandparents aren't here to see it," the niece said last week.