Breaking News

Building collapse and fire reported at Texas hospital

Dave Alsup and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 5:44 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Authorities are responding to a report of a building collapse and fire at hospital in Gatesville, Texas.
Authorities are responding to a report of a building collapse and fire at hospital in Gatesville, Texas.

(CNN)Authorities in central Texas responded Tuesday to a building collapse and fire at a hospital, according to Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.

The incident occurred at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, reported CNN affiliate KWTX.
Carly Latham, a spokesperson with Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, told CNN affiliate KWTX she had not received any reports of fatalities from the hospital collapse and fire. She said injuries have been reported but did not have details.
Latham also says the hospital has been evacuated.
    Texas-New Mexico Power said the incident knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., the company said.
    Read More
    Gatesville is about 38 miles west of Waco.