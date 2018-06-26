(CNN) Authorities in central Texas responded Tuesday to a building collapse and fire at a hospital, according to emergency officials.

The incident occurred at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, which is west of Waco, reported CNN affiliate KWTX , saying the fire may have resulted from an explosion.

Carly Latham, a spokesperson with the hospital, told KWTX she had not received any reports of fatalities from the hospital collapse and fire. She said injuries have been reported but did not have details.

Latham said the hospital has been evacuated.

Texas-New Mexico Power said the incident knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Power is expected to be restored to most customers by 6 p.m., the company said.