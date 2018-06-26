For 5 days in a row, explosions at Kilauea summit had force of magnitude 5.3 earthquake

(CNN) For the fifth day in a row, an explosion at the Kilauea summit erupted with a force equivalent to a magnitude 5.3 earthquake.

Monday's event happened at 5:03 p.m. local time, with a plume that reached less than 2,000 feet. It didn't cause a tsunami threat, but was the latest in a series of what's been called explosion collapse events by the US Geological Survey.

Kīlauea Message Mon, 25 Jun 2018 17:11:45 HST: At 5:03 PM HST June 25, a collapse explosion event occurred at Kīlauea's summit. An ash-poor plume less than 2000 ft above the ground drifted SW. The energy released by the event was equivalent to M5.3 earthquake. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 26, 2018

On Sunday at 4:12 p.m. local time, a collapse explosion registered at magnitude 5.3.

On Saturday at 4:34 p.m., another one also registered at 5.3.

On Friday, at 6:52 p.m., a collapse explosion was equivalent to a magnitude 5.3 earthquake.

On Thursday, at 1:14 p.m., a gas and ash emission at the summit also had force equivalent to magnitude 5.3.

The events have mostly caused small plumes with little ash and mostly steam, according to US Geological Survey. For this reason, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory downgraded the aviation color code from red to orange, as the explosions have rarely produced huge ash plumes taller than 10,000 feet that could pose dangers to flights.

More than 4,000 small earthquakes that have struck the area in the last week, with as many as 40 earthquakes per hour, according to data from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The vast majority of them have been between magnitude 2 to 3.

