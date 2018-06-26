Teens who laughed and recorded a drowning man in his final moments won't face charges

(CNN) Five teenagers who taunted a drowning man as they recorded his death in Florida will not face charges because by law they were not required to help.

In a video recorded last July, the teens -- ages 14 to 19 -- laughed as Jamel Dunn, 31, struggled to stay afloat in a pond near his family's home in Cocoa, police said.

The teens taunted the man that he was "going to die" and said they were not going to help him. Instead, the teens chuckled as they recorded the victim's final moments and posted the video on YouTube.

During a subsequent interview the teens admitted they were "smoking weed," police said.

The Cocoa Police Department had recommended to the state attorney's office that the group face charges of failure to report a death.

