Flyers were placed on vehicles outside a sheriff's office. One tested positive for traces of a deadly opioid

(CNN) A Texas sheriff's sergeant was taken to the hospital after she removed a paper flyer laced with fentanyl from her car's windshield, authorities said Tuesday.

The sergeant started to experience lightheadedness as she drove off. She has since been discharged from the hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that, while no one else was immediately affected, the sheriff's office, along with the Harris County fire marshal and the Houston Police Department, will continue assessing vehicles and staff members.

The pieces of paper placed on government vehicles warned police, firefighters and FBI agents of a "satellite microwave weapon" being used to target them. They are all being tested.

