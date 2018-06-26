Leaking bourbon from the Kentucky distillery accident killed hundreds of fish, state says

(CNN) The collapse of a warehouse wall at a distillery in Kentucky didn't just send 9,000 bourbon barrels crashing to the ground. The accident last Friday also killed hundreds of fish when bourbon leaked into nearby waterways, state officials said.

Nearly 1,000 fish were found dead in Withrow Creek and the Beach Fork River near the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, according to officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

State environmental officials said they will fine Sazerac Inc., parent company of the distillery, up to $25,000 per day after alcohol was discovered to be contaminating the bodies of water.

This aerial shot shows the scattered barrels after the collapse.

The state intends to cite the company "for failure to report a release and the pollution of waters," said John Mura, director of communications for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Sazerac has not responded to repeated CNN requests for comment.

