A large streak of 'blue' was found on the Red Planet

(CNN) Mars is often referred to as the Red Planet, but pictures from one of NASA's orbiters showed what appeared to be a striking blue sand dune.

The images were captured by the Mars Renaissance Orbiter, using the HiRISE camera, described on its website as "the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet."

But the dune isn't actually blue, it's gray. After an extensive editing process, colors and lines pop out.

Orbiters, unlike rovers, do not touch the ground, but instead monitor the planet from just outside its atmosphere.

Without the camera, the human eye would see a gray slate and not much else. The camera captures a lot more detail, but even that device can't see everything because of all the dust on the planet.

