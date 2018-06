(CNN) Equestrian athlete Danielle Goldstein is used to riding highly-trained, disciplined horses on the Longines Global Champions Tour.

But during the circuit's recent stop in southern France, Goldstein experienced something entirely different.

In the Camargue National Park lives an ancient breed of wild horse that roams as it pleases among wild bulls and over 300 species of bird.

Goldstein took a break from competition to ride among these majestic animals.