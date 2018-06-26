Washington (CNN) The Trump administration expects all countries to reduce their Iranian oil imports to zero or face US sanctions, a senior State Department official said Tuesday as oil prices surged.

No exceptions will be made for countries that currently buy oil from Tehran, the official said.

"We view this as one of our top national security priorities," the official told reporters on a conference call. "I would be hesitant to say, 'zero waivers ever,' (but) I think the predisposition would be no, we're not granting waivers."

This latest messaging from the administration suggests the Trump administration is holding a hard line with its international allies as it withdraws from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement under which Iran rolled back its nuclear program in exchange for broad sanctions relief.

Oil prices spike

Read More