Tuesday's primaries test the power of Trump's endorsement in GOP contests

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's influence with Republican primary voters faces another test Tuesday as he tries to lift two incumbents over outsiders who argue they are the more Trump-like candidates.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster -- who Trump campaigned for Monday night -- faces a runoff against John Warren, a businessman who was endorsed by the third- and fourth-place finishers in the primary two weeks earlier.

In New York, GOP Rep. Dan Donovan faces a challenge from convicted felon and former Rep. Michael Grimm. Trump has backed Donovan, but Grimm is seen as the more Trump-like candidate.

Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah are holding elections Tuesday -- with runoffs in South Carolina and Mississippi and primaries elsewhere.

Colorado and Oklahoma will select nominees to replace their outgoing governors, Democrat John Hickenlooper in Colorado and Republican Mary Fallin in Oklahoma.

