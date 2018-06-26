Washington (CNN) A day ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing, controversial details about Veteran Affairs secretary nominee Robert Wilkie's former career as a congressional aide have emerged in a Washington Post report.

As an aide to North Carolina's late GOP Sen. Jesse Helms, Wilkie publicly defended his boss's support of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization whose logo included the Confederate flag, the Post reported Tuesday.

"What we are seeing is an attempt in the name of political correctness to erase entire blocks of our history," Wilkie was quoted as telling the Post in 1993. "The question is whether we're going to wipe out the history of millions of Americans who trace their heritage to the losing side."

According to the Post, Wilkie also rebutted a Democratic proposal for equal pay for women in 1997 when he was working for then-Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Mississippi.

Wilkie had suggested Congress require young women to complete high school as a condition of receiving welfare, the Post reported, citing a staffer of then-Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-South Dakota.

