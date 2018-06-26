Washington (CNN) North Korea may be one of just two non-Muslim majority nations impacted by the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, but there is little concern that the decision could negatively impact ongoing efforts to engage Pyongyang in talks over its nuclear program.

The Court's 5-4 ruling on the travel ban, which restricts entry into the US from seven countries, including North Korea, comes as the administration continues its efforts to establish meaningful negotiations with Pyongyang in the wake of the President's summit with dictator Kim Jong Un earlier this month.

While Tuesday's decision has sparked outrage from Democrats who argue the ban is both unconstitutional and discriminatory, there is little expectation within the administration and on Capitol Hill that it will hinder diplomatic talks with North Korea.

According to the State Department, the decision will have little impact on a practical level, because North Korean travel to the United States was already severely limited before this ruling.

And despite the ban's restrictions, a House Foreign Affairs Committee aide noted that North Korean officials could still be allowed to travel to the US on a case by case basis if they are granted a waiver similar to the one that allowed one of Kim's top advisers to visit the White House earlier this month.

