Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a tremendous victory'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump called Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban "a tremendous success, a tremendous victory for the American people and our Constitution."

"We have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure, at a minimum we have to make sure ... we know who's coming in," he said, adding, "We just have to know who's coming here."

Speaking in the Cabinet Room during a luncheon with Republican members of Congress, Trump said that the ruling shows that attacks from the media and Democrats regarding the policy "turned out to be very wrong," adding that Republicans want "strong borders, no crime."

Trump also touted wall funding in his opening remarks, noting that he's going to ask for an increase in wall spending "so we can finish it quicker."

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 along partisan lines with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative majority.

