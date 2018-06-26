Helsinki eyed for potential Trump-Putin meeting

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may meet next month in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, a US official said on Tuesday.

The Scandinavian city has emerged as a strong possibility to host the summit, which Trump has pressed aides to organize after he raised the idea during a congratulatory phone call with Putin in March.

Trump is expected to meet Putin at the end of a July trip to Europe, where he'll attend a NATO summit in Brussels and make a long-delayed visit to the United Kingdom. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin has officially announced a meeting.

Trump's national security adviser John Bolton is traveling to Moscow this week to help arrange the meeting.

The Austrian capital Vienna had been previously mentioned as a venue for the summit, though the US official suggested that option had now been largely ruled out.

