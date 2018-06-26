(CNN) President Donald Trump got something of a gift from the Supreme Court Tuesday when it upheld his so-called travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries, Venezuela and North Korea.

And with a photo posted on the @TeamMitch Twitter account, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign arm would like you to know exactly who is behind every 5-4 decision that goes Trump's way.

That would be Mitch McConnell, who delivered a Supreme Court nomination to Trump on a silver platter -- and then crafted a second platter upon which to deliver Neil Gorsuch to the bench without 60 votes.

That's why his campaign's account posted a photo of a smiling McConnell and Gorsuch shaking hands in McConnell's Senate office. No caption necessary.

The travel ban, which sprang from Trump's campaign promise for a larger ban on all Muslims coming into the country, had been mired in the courts and revised repeatedly since Trump's chaotic surprise rollout shortly after taking office. It benefited from a 5-4 court and the support of Gorsuch, the justice who sits on the bench because McConnell sat on former President Barack Obama's very different nominee (Merrick Garland in case you've forgotten) for more than a year and then changed Senate rules that required 60 votes to break a filibuster on Supreme Court nominations.

Read More