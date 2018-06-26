Can Trump-like candidates succeed without his blessing? We'll find out tonight.

(CNN) President Donald Trump has put his neck on the line for this week's primaries. He's made two big endorsements in New York and South Carolina races.

But unlike many of his endorsements (such as businessman John Cox in California or Katie Arrington in South Carolina), it's not clear he is putting his name behind the most Trump-like candidate in any of the races.

This makes me wonder: Are Republican primary voters more interested in Trump's seal of approval? Or do they care more about nominating candidates who match the Trump profile?

Put another way, are Republican primary voters more attracted to Trump's brand or for what he stands for. Are they attracted to Trump in particular, or are they looking for non-traditional outsiders who are going to shake things up?

There haven't been many instances of Trump getting behind candidates who didn't fit his mold. Perhaps, the most high-profile example is when he endorsed then-Sen. Luther Strange in the Republican primary for the Alabama special Senate election. Primary voters selected the more Trump-like Roy Moore to be their nominee. (Moore, of course, went down in the general election.)

