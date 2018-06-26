Supreme Court upholds travel ban

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The ruling was 5-4 along partisan lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative majority.

This is the third version of the travel ban. It was issued in September -- after previous bans had ricocheted through the courts -- and restricts entry from seven countries to varying degrees: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela. Chad was originally on the list but it was recently removed after having met baseline security requirements.

"The Proclamation is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority," Roberts wrote.

Trump immediately reacted on Twitter:

