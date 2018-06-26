Americans have been split on Trump's travel ban for a while

(CNN) While no polling has been done recently on the President Donald Trump's travel ban, there has never previously been a consensus on whether Americans approve or disapprove, with all polling done in February 2017 -- when the ban was first proposed -- split along party lines and highly dependent on question wording.

A plurality of those who say they are in favor of the ban also wanted it to be expanded -- with 3-in-10 saying so and 15% saying they don't want it expanded.

This question was also asked later on in February, so there's a chance the argument was tightening. However, it is also possible that the lengthy question and arguments on both sides confounds opinions.

A Quinnipiac poll conducted in February last year found a large majority approved of the court's decision to block President Trump's executive order on immigration, with 59% saying they approve and 38% disapproving. A telling statistic, it shows that many would rather a court stop this from continuing.

Again, people were split on whether the travel ban will make the US more or less safe. Quinnipiac's shows that divide with 37% saying more safe, 35% less safe, and a quarter saying it won't make a difference. CNN asked the question differently, not offering that the ban wouldn't make a difference as an explicit option. In that instance, 41% said it would make the country safer and 46% said it would make the country less safe. CBS found the two tied.

One majority that emerges is that most people see the travel ban for what the majority in the Supreme Court says it isn't -- a ban on Muslims. When CNN asked in February 2017 if the executive order is an attempt to ban Muslims from entering the US, 55% said it was.