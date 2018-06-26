Breaking News

Sarah Sanders to receive Secret Service protection

By Elizabeth Landers and Jim Acosta, CNN

Updated 7:15 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sanders reacts to being asked to leave restaurant
Sanders reacts to being asked to leave restaurant

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders reacts to being asked to leave restaurant

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(18 Videos)

(CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN, but they did not specify how long it will last.

The Secret Service declined to comment, telling CNN: "For operational security purposes the Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations."
The news comes days after Sanders was asked to leave a small Lexington, Virginia, restaurant because of her role with the Trump administration, a move that has since sparked a national conversation on civility and public service in the age of Trump.
NBC News first reported that Sanders would begin receiving protection.
    Sanders did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
    Read More
    Speaking about the restaurant incident during Monday's White House press briefing, Sanders said she and her husband "politely left."
    "I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump," she said, adding, "We are allowed to disagree but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics."
    She continued: "Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable."

    CNN's Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.