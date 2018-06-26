The White House's plan to solve the family separation crisis: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

(CNN) On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked how the Trump administration was going to solve the ongoing crisis created by President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a "zero-tolerance" policy -- every person who crosses illegally gets referred for prosecution -- at the border.

Her response? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Well, there was more. Here it is:

"Again, this is a temporary solution. This isn't going to last. Congress still has to step up. They still have to do their job. This will only last a short amount of time, because we're going to run out of space, we're going to run out of resources in order to keep people together. And we're asking Congress to provide those resources and do their job ... We're not changing the policy. We're simply out of resources. And at some point, Congress has to do what they were elected to do, and that is secure our border, that is stop the crime coming into our country. The country has made extremely clear that they don't want open borders. And Democrats need to understand that, and they need to work with Republicans and find some solutions."

First, some background.

