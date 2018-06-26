(CNN) Reality Winner, a former government contractor accused of leaking confidential information to the media, pleaded guilty as charged on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Winner, 26, was charged with one count of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in June 2017. She was accused of taking a report about a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack from the facility where she worked and sending it to an online news outlet. She faced 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court documents indicate that on Tuesday she changed her initial "not guilty" plea to guilty in US District Court in Augusta, Georgia.

The change was part of a plea deal with prosecutors that calls for the 63 months in prison, according to The New York Times

In an email, her attorney, Joe Whitley, called the hearing "an important and significant day" for Winner.

