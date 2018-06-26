Paul Ryan calls on Maxine Waters to apologize

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan blasted Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday, saying she should apologize for calling on those who opposed the Trump administration's policy, that has resulted in family separation, to "harass" members of the administration in public.

"There is no place for this," Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said a news conference. "She obviously should apologize."

He said the comments are "dangerous" for society.

"When we, in this democracy, are suggesting that because we disagree with people on political views, on policy views, on philosophical views, that we should resort to violence and harassment and intimidation that's dangerous for our society, dangerous for our democracy, and she should apologize and there's just no place for that in our public discourse," Ryan said.

Over the weekend, Waters called on her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to the "zero-tolerance" policy that led to the separation of families at the border.

Read More