Paul Ryan calls on Maxine Waters to apologize

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan blasted Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday, saying she should apologize for calling on those who opposed the Trump administration's policy, that has resulted in family separation, to "harass" members of the administration in public.

"There is no place for this," Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said a news conference. "She obviously should apologize."

He said the comments are "dangerous" for society.

Over the weekend, Waters called on her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to the "zero-tolerance" policy that led to the separation of families at the border.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up," Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event. "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents."

Read More