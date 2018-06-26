NOAA chief says climate study remains agency priority despite reports

Washington (CNN) The leader of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says studying the climate and conservation efforts remain core priorities for the agency following reports that NOAA was considering a dramatic deviation from its mission statement.

Several outlets -- including the Union of Concerned Scientists , a nonprofit advocacy group, and The Washington Post -- recently reported that NOAA's acting leader, Tim Gallaudet, had proposed removing the word "climate" from its mission statement in a presentation to the Commerce Department. Instead, NOAA would focus on "homeland and national security," the reports said.

In a statement Tuesday, Gallaudet said the agency's climate and conservation efforts were not excluded purposefully.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur "Ross, the Department, and I support NOAA's mission to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts; to share that knowledge and information with others; and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources," Gallaudet said in the statement.

Gallaudet added that the presentation was "not intended to exclude NOAA's important climate and conservation efforts," emphasizing that the presentation should not be considered a "final, vetted proposal."